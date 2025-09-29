Parents charged after teens accused of over two dozen car break-ins in New Jersey

The Brief The parents of two teens accused of vehicle break-ins in Gloucester City were charged with failure to supervise their child. Westley Hunter, 19, was allegedly part of the group and had active warrants in Camden at the time of his arrest. Neighbors who spoke to FOX 29 News overwhelmingly agreed that the parents should be charged.



The parents of two teens who were part of a group accused of breaking into vehicles over the weekend in Gloucester City are facing charges.

What we know:

Three teens were arrested over the weekend after reports of several overnight car break-ins in the Highland Park section of the city.

Wesley Hunter, 19, a 17-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested and charged with 28 offenses, including burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Authorities say Hunter, a Cherry Hill resident, had active warrants and was turned over to the Camden County Metro Police Department for processing.

The two juvenile suspects were issued ankle monitors and released to their parents, who were charged with failure to supervise their children.

What they're saying:

Neighbors in Highland Park who spoke to FOX 29 News agreed that the parents should face consequences for their children's actions.

"I think it's great, they all should be charged," said Denise Glassman, whose son-in-law was a victim of the rash of car break-ins.

Charles Clair mentioned that the community does have a curfew, but "not everybody listens."

"[Parents] just need to be more accountable, that's all we ask from parents," Clair added.