Parents located after young child found on Delaware County road

The search is over for the parents of a young child who was found on the side of a Delaware County road on Sunday.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Glen Riddle Road, where the child was located.

The child was transported to the Pennsylvania State Police Media barracks.

Police say the child is around 3 to 4 years old and is nonverbal.

Shortly before 10 a.m., police confirmed that the child's parents were located.

This is an ongoing investigation.