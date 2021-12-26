Parents of gun violence victim hold Christmas dinner for siblings who have lost loved ones

As 2021 comes to an end, over 540 families faced the holidays without a loved one due to gun violence in Philadelphia.

A mother and father who felt that pain this year wanted to make the holidays a little brighter for the brothers and sisters of other victims. The first Christmas dinner for siblings was held at the Essential Community Connections building in Chestnut Hill Saturday. And, the caterer, the owners of the venue and the entertainers of the evening all say they have holes in their hearts from losing someone.

Nakisha Billa and Leroy Russell wanted to surround young people with love this Christmas while they grieve the loss of their son Dom. He was only 21 when he was killed earlier this year at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

"I’d like to make it known that his energy is all around," said Billa. "This is our first holiday without him physically being here. I know how hard it is for me and my immediate family."

Guests received a gift card and custom-made journals.

The couple set the goal to create the dinner, in order to give siblings a day to enjoy and a night for parents to see their kids happy.

"They can’t perform the way they want to or used to after losing a loved one or a child," Russell explained. "The siblings get lost. They start to think they are not as loved as the one they lost, but they are loved. We want to show they are not forgotten today."

They partnered with a catering company and the owners of Essential Community Connections, all of whom have lost loved ones to gun violence. Owner of the hall where the event was held, Zaira Ford, lost her brother to gun violence in 2020.

"We’re just trying to find ways for other people who feel the same way that we do," Ford said. "Families out there that are hurting can find a safe place to be in within their own city."

While loss brought them together, the night was about learning to have fun on the holiday.

The team from Rapping About Prevention brought the house down with their dance moves after dinner, bringing some hope to the families.

"It does provide me a tiny bit of relief that I’m doing it for others," said Billa. "I know that Dom would be proud."

Billa and Russell want to make the dinner a yearly tradition and grow the event next year.

