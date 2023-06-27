Parents, students push for answers on asbestos closure of Frankford High School

Frankford High School closed in early March due to asbestos, and district leaders are still unsure if it will reopen in time for the upcoming school year.

A meeting organized by Pastor Richard Smith was held Tuesday night at Faith Assembly Church for concerned parents and students to voice questions about the district's plan.

"The goal, hope and plan is that all of our students will be in full-day in-person learning for the start of the 2023-2024 school year," Principal Michael Calderone said.

The district is still trying to figure out where the in-person learning will take place. It could be a new location, but Calderone said Frankford High School hasn't been ruled out.

"I've still been working in there throughout it, so there are positions of the building we think can be utilized," Calderone said.

Pastor Smith said he's heard from multiple parents with children who attend Frankford High School that wish their children will not return to virtual learning.

"We really want to make sure our teenagers are in school," Pastor Smith said. "Especially due to the high level of juvenile issues that we are experiencing that really concerns us."

Pastor Smith believes the school's asbestos problem can be solved in time for the new academic year.

"I believe that if we can rebuild I-95 in 12 days this school should be opened by September and that asbestos can be removed if we really put all our efforts into it."