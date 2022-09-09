Parkland schools to conduct remote learning Friday due to security threat against middle school, district says

Schools in Parkland will undergo remote learning on Friday due to a security threat that prompted school closures on Thursday.

District officials say an investigation is underway after a threat was made against Orefield Middle School.

"This is a frustrating time for everyone. We will continue to work with law enforcement to make the best decision for the safety of our school community," a district spokesperson said. "We are extremely grateful for the efforts and time provided by the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, South Whitehall Township Police and Upper Macungie Township Police Department."

Additional information about the remote learning plan has been sent to parents.

This comes one day after schools were closed Thursday due to the threat.

Anyone with information on the threat is urged to contact the South Whitehall Township Police Department at 610-398-0337.