Parkside council president accused of using gas card to fuel personal vehicles

The Brief Parkside Borough Council President Dominic Capobianco is accused of misusing the borough-issued gas card to fuel his personal vehicle. Investigators estimate Capobianco pumped nearly 400 gallons worth of gas, totaling nearly $2,500. Capobianco was charged with unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.



A Delaware County borough council president is accused of using nearly $2,500 of taxpayer money to fuel his personal vehicles.

Parkside Borough Council President Dominic Capobianco was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Capobianco was captured on video filling up his personal car and portable gas cans at a Wawa in Brookhaven.

They say it was just one of "several incidents" where Capobianco allegedly fueled his personal vehicles using taxpayer money.

Investigators estimate that Capobianco, the current council president and former Code Enforcement Officer, pumped nearly 400 gallons of gas, costing nearly $2,500.

Capobianco was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property, both third-degree felonies.

Capobianco turned himself in on Tuesday and his bail was set at $50k.

What they're saying:

Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse said the charges against Capobianco reflect that "no one is above the law."

"When elected officials misuse public funds, they are not just breaking the law, they are betraying the communities they swore to serve," Rouse said. "Let me be clear: If you engage in illegal conduct, regardless of your title or position, you will be charged."