Parts of I-76 remain shut more than 7 hours after truck fire erupts in Montgomery County
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A truck fire is causing major traffic delays in Montgomery County Sunday morning.
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 are closed near Green Lane and Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion Township.
A FedEx truck caught fire around 1 a.m. shutting down all lanes for several hours.
Westbound lanes have since reopened, but eastbound lanes are still closed more than 7 hours later.
State police say it took crews about an hour to get the fire under control, and that it is taking a long time to clear all the debris from the roadway.
No reports of any injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is unknown.