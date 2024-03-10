Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
4
Coastal Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM EDT, Lower Bucks County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 12:00 PM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Parts of I-76 remain shut more than 7 hours after truck fire erupts in Montgomery County

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A truck fire is causing major traffic delays in Montgomery County Sunday morning.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 are closed near Green Lane and Belmont Avenue in Lower Merion Township.

A FedEx truck caught fire around 1 a.m. shutting down all lanes for several hours.

Westbound lanes have since reopened, but eastbound lanes are still closed more than 7 hours later.

MORE HEADLINES:

State police say it took crews about an hour to get the fire under control, and that it is taking a long time to clear all the debris from the roadway.

No reports of any injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is unknown.