Parx Casino to reopen to public on June 29 with safety guidelines in place

Parx Casino in Bensalem has announced that they are set to reopen their doors to the public starting Monday, June 29 at 9a.m.

The casino has worked with directives from the CDC, the Pennsylvania Department of Health as well as the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board to ensure they can safely reopen after being shut down for months due to coronavirus.

The casino will be open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. and beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday through 3 a.m. on Monday, the casino will operate on a 24-hour schedule.

Parx is implementing new health and safety guidelines to focus on the safety of their employees, members and guests. Slot machines and table games will be reconfigured with limited seating while select dining and bar options will be available with limited hours during the first phase of their reopening plan. Additionally, each guest will have their temperature taken at the door before entering.

The casino in Bensalem will be one of the first casinos in the area to start its reopening plan when Southeastern PA and the Philadelphia start moving into the green phase.

