Passenger on Philadelphia-bound plane charged for pre-flight fracas

Published  March 22, 2024 8:34pm EDT
Authorities in Florida say a drunken passenger caused a pre-flight fracas on a Philadelphia-bound flight from Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities in Florida say a drunken passenger caused a pre-flight fracas on a Philadelphia-bound flight from Tampa. 

Shail Patel was arrested and charged on Tuesday with disorderly intoxication and battery, according to authorities. 

Patel is accused of slapping a person in the hand and face, and shouting an anti-semitic slur at a flight attendant. 

The New York Post reported that Patel threatened to "take this plane down." 

Patel was eventually subdued by a passenger who put him in a headlock. 

Video of the pre-flight scuffle has since made the rounds on social media.