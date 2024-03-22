Passenger on Philadelphia-bound plane charged for pre-flight fracas
TAMPA, Fla. - Authorities in Florida say a drunken passenger caused a pre-flight fracas on a Philadelphia-bound flight from Tampa.
Shail Patel was arrested and charged on Tuesday with disorderly intoxication and battery, according to authorities.
Patel is accused of slapping a person in the hand and face, and shouting an anti-semitic slur at a flight attendant.
The New York Post reported that Patel threatened to "take this plane down."
Patel was eventually subdued by a passenger who put him in a headlock.
Video of the pre-flight scuffle has since made the rounds on social media.