Passengers pepper-sprayed, knife thrown on SEPTA bus in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Pepper spray and a knife turned an overnight bus ride into a terrifying ordeal in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.
Several people were pepper-sprayed while onboard a SEPTA bus around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The bus was driving near Kensington and East Cumberland streets at the time.
A knife was also reportedly thrown at the bus driver. No injuries have been reported.
Police have yet to release further details on a possible suspect, or motive.