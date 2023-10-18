Passengers pepper-sprayed, knife thrown on SEPTA bus in Kensington

Pepper spray and a knife turned an overnight bus ride into a terrifying ordeal in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Several people were pepper-sprayed while onboard a SEPTA bus around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The bus was driving near Kensington and East Cumberland streets at the time.

A knife was also reportedly thrown at the bus driver. No injuries have been reported.

Police have yet to release further details on a possible suspect, or motive.