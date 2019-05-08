PATCO postpones new overnight schedule until June amid criticism

PATCO will postpone its implementation of a new overnight schedule, the transit service announced Wednesday.

The schedule is expected to run fewer trains and close seven stations in Philadelphia and southern New Jersey. It will also put a police officer on each train.

The regional rail carrier says the new "owl" schedules will take effect Saturday, June 1, as opposed to next Monday. They say the changes were motivated by safety concerns.

The new schedule calls for weekday trains to run every 60 minutes instead of every 45 minutes between midnight and 4:30 a.m. Trains will stop at all stations except one -- 9th/10th and Locust -- between midnight and 1 a.m.

On weekends, trains will operate every 45 minutes and make stops at all stations except 9/10th and Locust between midnight and 2 a.m. Trains will then run every 60 minutes and only stop at Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry, Broadway, 8th and Market, and 15th/16th and Locust Stations.

The postponement "will allow PATCO to analyze feedback from riders and the community, as well as provide additional time for notification of the changes to the public," according to the transit service.

"It is our goal to incorporate the feedback and concerns to greatest extent possible to the new owl schedule when implemented."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.