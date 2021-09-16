Woman’s body found in Lower Providence Twp. after man reports homicide to police, DA says

A woman’s body was found in the woods in Lower Providence Township after a man reported her murder to police, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

The body was found in a wooded area near the Schuylkill River Trail’s Betzwood Trailhead after a man walked into the Upper Darby Police Station to report the apparent homicide. The man is in custody, but no charges have been filed.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Thursday afternoon.

There is no public safety concern at this time as it appears to be a relationship-based homicide.

The identity of the woman is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is scheduled for Friday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-DOIT (3648).

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter