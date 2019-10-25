Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 38 in Cherry Hill; driver sought

article

Police are searching for a driver who they say fatally struck a pedestrian in Cherry Hill and fled the scene.

Police said a male pedestrian was in the marked crosswalk on Route 38 near Chestnut Street around 4:45 a.m. Friday when he was struck by the driver, who was heading eastbound in the right lane.

The driver allegedly continued traveling eastbound on Route 38. His vehicle is believed to be a dark colored older model Nissan Maxima or Nissan Altima.

Cherry Hill Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Officer J. Watts at 856-432-8860. Tips can also be sent anonymously by email at tips@cherryhillpolice.com or by clicking here. Tips can also be sent via text message by texting TIP CHERRYHILLPD and your message to 888777.