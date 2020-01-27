Penn Charter school investigating possible case of coronavirus

article

William Penn Charter School is working with health officials in Philadelphia and Montgomery County to investigate a possible case of coronavirus, authorities announced Monday.

The East Falls school is currently hosting a group of 18 exchange students and three chaperons from China. The group arrived on campus last Tuesday.

One of the Chinese exchange students felt unwell at the end of last week, according to the school. Following federal and state protocols, the student was put in isolation pending the results of a test for the new coronavirus.

School officials said test results are expected within days and that the student has since reported feeling better.

The China exchange group departed from an airport on Jan. 16 and flew to Wuhan City, where they changed planes and proceeded on a direct flight to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York.

The coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan City, prompting the student's testing.

Health officials informed the school that the exposure time in Wuhan was limited, and other common respiratory viruses are circulating in both China and the U.S., so the student’s illness is more likely to be caused by one of those viruses.

