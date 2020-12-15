PennDOT gearing up for first significant snowfall since 2018

PennDOT trucks loaded up piles of rock salt at the maintenance yard in Nicetown Tuesday while other crews were packing their plows for the first time in 20 months.

After spending the day pre-treating hundreds of miles of highway with salt brine, 425 crews will now wait for the first flakes Wednesday afternoon.

“We will switch over to salting operations once we get a coating or more. And then clearing operations. We will drop the blades begin plowing operations once we get to an inch or two and we expect that to continue all through Thursday morning," PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph said.

Motorists are getting ready, too. Remember it's been a while since we had to drive in snow.

Rob Casmay, of Norristown, was busy filling his gas tanks for his generator. During the last snowstorm, he lost power for a week.

Advertisement

“No one likes to shovel and I don’t have snow blower, so I hope it’s less than what they’re saying," Casmay said.

Some say it's about time we got a real taste of winter.

“It’s been a pretty mild few winters for the last few years. So I’m okay with it. As long as that’s all the snow we are going to get," Bria Lomax said.

To check if a plow is near your neighborhood, please visit "Where's My Plow?" on PennDOT's website here.

TRACK THE STORM: GET THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES

____

RELATED COVERAGE:

Nor'easter expected to bring significant snow Wednesday, winter storm warnings issued

Snow days could become a thing of the past now that so many students learn at home

It's been a while: Philadelphia area hasn't seen 'significant snow' since 2018

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter