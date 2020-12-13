Nor'easter expected to bring significant snow Wednesday, winter storm warnings issued

Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for most of the area as a Nor'easter is expected to bring significant snow Wednesday into Thursday.

The watches and warnings go into effect Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. and will last through 10 a.m. Snow is expected to begin falling Wednesday between noon and 3 p.m with the heaviest coming by about 7 p.m. and continuing into the overnight hours.

The coastal storm could bring snowfall totals between 10-15 inches to the Leigh Valley north and west suburbs.

The rain/snow line is expected to end up somewhere near Philadelphia, lessening snowfall totals to the south.

The Philadelphia area and I-95 corridor could see 6-10 inches with a higher chance of rain or sleet mixing with snow at different parts of the day.

Parts of southern New Jersey and Delaware are expected to see more of a wintry mix and rain, but could still see 3-6 inches of snow when all is said and done Thursday morning.

The forecasted rains and high winds have also prompted coastal flood advisories for much of Delaware and the Jersey Shore, where they won't see much snow.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr notes that snowfall totals could still change depending on the track of the storm and where the narrow rain/snow line ends up. For now, the line sits not far from Philadelphia, impacting those snowfall totals to the south.

Most of the area will see a mix of snow and rain, but could still end up with several inches of snow by the time the storm moves on.

Expect the storm to also pack gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph and 50 mph gusts possible.

The last time Philadelphia saw more than 6 inches of snow was back in March of 2018. On Monday, the National Weather Service suggested Wednesday's storm could bring the 'most impactful winter weather in several years."

Ahead of the storm, expect temperatures in the 40s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Wednesday, temperatures could reach the mid-30s, but lows will only be in the 20s.

