Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle to give keynote address at Democratic National Convention

Pennsylvania congressman Brendan Boyle has been selected by presidential hopeful Joe Biden to deliver a keynote address at the Democratic National Convention beginning next week.

In a release Sunday morning, the 43-year-old was ticketed as a "rising political star." Boyle has represented the Philadelphia district since 2015, serving the 13th district in Northeast Philadelphia and parts of Montgomery County. In 2019, Boyle moved to the 2nd district which covers part of Northeastern Philadelphia.

"Some of my favorite speeches of all-time were previous convention keynote addresses, so it is moving to me to now join that proud history," Boyle said.

The Democratic National Convention will be held largely in a remote setting after the coronavirus nixed a larger gathering. The four-day convention, where Biden is expected to accept the Democratic presidential nomination, will be held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee and branch out remotely to various locations around the country.

“This country is confronting a series of monumental challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and America is confronting the racial injustice that has marginalized too many people. Throughout our history, when we stand united, we can overcome anything," Boyle said.

Boyle will be one of more than a dozen keynote speakers that promise to "offer a diversity of different ideas and perspectives on how to move America forward." Senator Bernie Sanders (VT-I), Gov. Andrew Cuomo (NY-D), and former First Lady Michelle Obama are also set to speak.

