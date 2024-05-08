Pennsylvania county giving away free wheel lock devices to thwart vehicle theft

In an effort to help prevent vehicle thefts across Lehigh County, officials are offering some drivers a wheel lock device for free.

The District's Attorney's Office is giving away the devices from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the AAA East Central in Allentown.

Due to a limited supply, only Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners can pick up the free devices.

Both vehicle makes have been the target of recent vehicle thefts across several Pennsylvania counties.