Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania county giving away free wheel lock devices to thwart vehicle theft

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  May 8, 2024 10:00am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Officials to give out free wheel locks to help prevent vehicle theft

The free devices will be available to drivers of Hyundai and Kia vehicle in Lehigh County.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In an effort to help prevent vehicle thefts across Lehigh County, officials are offering some drivers a wheel lock device for free.

The District's Attorney's Office is giving away the devices from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the AAA East Central in Allentown.

Due to a limited supply, only Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners can pick up the free devices.

Both vehicle makes have been the target of recent vehicle thefts across several Pennsylvania counties.