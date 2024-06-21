Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Somerset County, New Castle County
5
Excessive Heat Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Warren County

Pennsylvania couple caught in rip current drowns while vacationing in Florida with 6 kids

Updated  June 21, 2024 6:39am EDT
Florida
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - A Pennsylvania couple drowned while vacationing in Florida with their six children. 

Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, died after being caught in strong rip currents while swimming at the beach on Hutchinson Island, officials said. 

The couple's two teenage children who were with them in the water were also pulled by the rip currents, but managed to escape. Police say they tried to help their parents, but "it became too dangerous, and they were forced to swim ashore."

Martin County Ocean Rescue pulled the couple from the ocean and began CPR on the beach. The couple was brought to a nearby hospital where police say they died. 

A Crisis Intervention Team Deputy assisted the children throughout the day as they waited for other family members to arrive.