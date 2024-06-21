Pennsylvania couple caught in rip current drowns while vacationing in Florida with 6 kids

article

A Pennsylvania couple drowned while vacationing in Florida with their six children.

Brian Warter, 51, and Erica Wishard, 48, died after being caught in strong rip currents while swimming at the beach on Hutchinson Island, officials said.

The couple's two teenage children who were with them in the water were also pulled by the rip currents, but managed to escape. Police say they tried to help their parents, but "it became too dangerous, and they were forced to swim ashore."

Martin County Ocean Rescue pulled the couple from the ocean and began CPR on the beach. The couple was brought to a nearby hospital where police say they died.

A Crisis Intervention Team Deputy assisted the children throughout the day as they waited for other family members to arrive.