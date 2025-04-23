Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged with murdering ex-girlfriend's father in 2023 Philly shooting

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 23, 2025 12:47pm EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man nearly two years ago.
    • The shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim's daughter.
    • The suspect is now facing murder charges.

PHILADELPHIA - An arrest has been made nearly two years after an argument between a former couple ended with the woman's father being shot dead at home in Philaldephia's Tacony neighborhood.

What we know:

An investigation by Philadelphia police and U.S. Marshals led to the arrest of 31-year-old Nicholas Santiago at a home in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.

He is charged with murder in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of 38-year-old Thomas Dooner in 2023.

The backstory:

Dooner was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 7100 block of Jackson Street on June 9, 2023. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say the incident began when Santiago got into an argument with Dooner's daughter, who was previously in a romantic relationship with the suspect.

Santiago reportedly made threats before leaving the house, and returning a short time later.

That's when police say he encountered Dooner, drew a firearm, fired several shots at the victim, then fled.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

