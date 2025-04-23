Suspect charged with murdering ex-girlfriend's father in 2023 Philly shooting

The Brief A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a man nearly two years ago. The shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and the victim's daughter. The suspect is now facing murder charges.



An arrest has been made nearly two years after an argument between a former couple ended with the woman's father being shot dead at home in Philaldephia's Tacony neighborhood.

What we know:

An investigation by Philadelphia police and U.S. Marshals led to the arrest of 31-year-old Nicholas Santiago at a home in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.

He is charged with murder in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of 38-year-old Thomas Dooner in 2023.

The backstory:

Dooner was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 7100 block of Jackson Street on June 9, 2023. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say the incident began when Santiago got into an argument with Dooner's daughter, who was previously in a romantic relationship with the suspect.

Santiago reportedly made threats before leaving the house, and returning a short time later.

That's when police say he encountered Dooner, drew a firearm, fired several shots at the victim, then fled.