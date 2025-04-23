Suspect charged with murdering ex-girlfriend's father in 2023 Philly shooting
PHILADELPHIA - An arrest has been made nearly two years after an argument between a former couple ended with the woman's father being shot dead at home in Philaldephia's Tacony neighborhood.
What we know:
An investigation by Philadelphia police and U.S. Marshals led to the arrest of 31-year-old Nicholas Santiago at a home in North Philadelphia on Wednesday.
He is charged with murder in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of 38-year-old Thomas Dooner in 2023.
The backstory:
Dooner was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the 7100 block of Jackson Street on June 9, 2023. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police say the incident began when Santiago got into an argument with Dooner's daughter, who was previously in a romantic relationship with the suspect.
Santiago reportedly made threats before leaving the house, and returning a short time later.
That's when police say he encountered Dooner, drew a firearm, fired several shots at the victim, then fled.
