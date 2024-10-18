House explosion in Honey Brook leaves at least 1 dead: officials

Officials in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating an apparent house explosion that left at least one person dead Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene on the 200 block of Hunters Run Road in Honey Brook after 5 a.m.

SKYFOX was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. Friday as crews continued to work at the scene and smoke continued to rise from what was left of the home.

Officials have confirmed to FOX 29 that at least one person has died following the incident. They also say neighbors have reported hearing what sounded like multiple explosions at the home earlier this morning.

