Pennsylvania grandmother who just finished breast cancer radiation wins $5M on scratch-off ticket

A Pennsylvania grandmother who just finished breast cancer radiation treatment recently won $5M on a scratch-off ticket.

Donna Osborne, a Lancaster County resident, said she bought the ticket after her plane to Florida kept getting delayed.

"I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed," Osborne said.

"It was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida."

Osborne, 75, bought a $50 Monopoly Own It All scratch-off ticket at the Speedway on Oregon Pike in Leola, and instantly became a millionaire.

"If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket," Osborne said.

She scratched-off the ticket in the Speedway parking lot, and rushed back inside when she saw that she had won the game's top prize.

"I could not believe my eyes," she said. "I went back into the store and said, ‘Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?’ Well, the clerk said, ‘It’s right!’."

A grandmother and great-grandmother, Osborne said the life-changing win came just in time for her 76th birthday.

Osborne, who makes a living providing transportation for people in the Amish community, said the unexpected win doesn't mean she will retire.

"I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving," she said. "I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska!"