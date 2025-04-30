Pennsylvania man electrocuted to death trying to fight mulch fire: police
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Severe weather hit State College Tuesday night, causing damage throughout the area, and leaving at least one person dead.
What we know:
A 22-year-old man was found electrocuted near a utility pole on the 1500 block of University Drive around 7 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say he encountered an active electic current while trying to put out a mulch fire.
"This tragic incident occurred during a severe weather event hitting the State College area, resulting in damage to many trees and utility lines," State College Police said.
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased man has yet to be released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by State College police.