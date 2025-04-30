Expand / Collapse search

Pennsylvania man electrocuted to death trying to fight mulch fire: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 30, 2025 8:57am EDT
Pennsylvania
The Brief

    • A man was electrocuted during severe weather in State College on Tuesday.
    • He was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Police say he was trying to fight a mulch fire at the time.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Severe weather hit State College Tuesday night, causing damage throughout the area, and leaving at least one person dead.

What we know:

A 22-year-old man was found electrocuted near a utility pole on the 1500 block of University Drive around 7 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he encountered an active electic current while trying to put out a mulch fire.

"This tragic incident occurred during a severe weather event hitting the State College area, resulting in damage to many trees and utility lines," State College Police said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased man has yet to be released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by State College police.

