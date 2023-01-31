Pennsylvania man wanted for exposing himself to women, juveniles inside Hobby Lobby, police say

article

Police in a Pennsylvania county have released the photo of a man they say exposed himself to several victims earlier this month.

Surveillance shows the suspect entering the Hobby Lobby on Easton-Nazareth Highway in Northampton County on January 20.

Once inside, he exposed himself to numerous women and juveniles, according to authorities. The ages of the juveniles was not released.

Police have not said if the suspect said anything to the victims, or any possible motive behind the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonial Regional Police Department.