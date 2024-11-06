Live results: Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware vote for 2024 Election

The next President of the United States has been elected, and several key races in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware have declared a winner. However, one local high-stakes battle remains too close to call the day after Election Day.

Donald Trump won the presidency after defeating Kamala Harris with 277 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press.

In New Jersey, Andy Kim defeated Cutris Bashaw to replace former Sen. Bob Menendez. Meanwhile, Delaware made history by electing the first transgender member of congress, Sarah McBride, and the state's first Black female senator, Lisa Blunt Rochester.

In Pennsylvania, a hotly contested U.S. Senate race is still unfolding between Democrat incumbent Bob Casey and his Republican challenger David McCormick.

Here are live results for key races across all three states:

FOX News projected Trump had won the hotly contested race for the crucial swing state, then reported he would win the presidency a short time later. The Associated Press then declared Trump the 47th President of the United States.

Trump, 78, recaptured the swing state he lost to President Joe Biden in the last election and won over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

His victory added 19 electoral college votes to his total, which at the time pushed him to within 3 votes needed to reach the 270 threshold.

A hotly contested U.S. Senate race between incumbent Bob Casey (D) and David McCormick (R) is still unfolding in Pennsylvania.

Casey, whose website describes him as "a voice for middle-class families, workers, and seniors," has won his last three re-election bids since he first won a U.S. Senate seat in 2006.

Meanwhile, McCormick has never held a political office and lost the 2022 Pennsylvania Republican primary for U.S. Senate to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who ultimately lost to John Fetterman. Still, the Associated Press called McCormick's campaign "the strongest challenge to Casey in his three reelection bids."

Attorney General, Auditor General, Treasurer, State Senate, State House

Voters also cast their ballots Tuesday to decide statewide races for Attorney General, Auditor General and Treasurer. More than a dozen U.S. House races are unfolding across the state, and even more candidates are vying for seats in the state’s Senate and House of Representatives.

U.S. House races were called by the Associated Press for representatives Brandan Boyle, Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, and Madeleine Dean.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Andy Kim was elected Tuesday to the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican businessman Curtis Bashaw for the seat that opened when Bob Menendez resigned this year after his federal conviction on bribery charges.

Kim, a three-term congressman from central New Jersey, becomes the first Korean-American in the Senate. In a recent interview, he said that accomplishment would validate his parents’ decision 50 years ago to immigrate to the United States. He was the state’s first Asian-American to be elected to Congress when he defeated a Republican incumbent in 2018.

Kim's victory keeps a reliably Democratic seat under his party’s control. He is also expected to take up the seat sooner than January because of Menendez’s resignation.

Governor, State Senate, State House

U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester became the first woman and first Black person to represent Delaware in the Senate. Only three other Black women have served in the Senate, two of them elected and one who was appointed.

Rochester was considered a virtual shoo-in for the Senate against businessman Hansen, a political newcomer. Democrats hold a significant voter registration advantage over Republicans in solid-blue Delaware, which last sent a Republican to Washington in 2008.

Sarah McBride won Delaware's open U.S. House seat and became the first openly transgender woman to serve in congress.

McBride easily defeated Republican John Whalen III on Tuesday in the race for Delaware’s lone House seat. Whalen is a retired construction company owner and former state trooper who ran a shoestring campaign in his first bid for public office.

Matt Meyer, a former school math teacher and small business owner, has won the governor's race in Delaware.

Meyer, who promised voters to fix the state's "broken and underfunded education system," beat Delaware House minority leader Michael Ramone.

The governor's office was up for grabs in Delaware after democrat John Carney decided not to run for re-election and launched his campaign for Mayor of Wilmington.

Voters also selected candidates from nine of the state's senate districts, and Delaware House of Representatives candidates from 40 legislative districts.