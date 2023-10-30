'Concerning rumors' spark increased security at Roxborough High School: officials

Some Philadelphia students will see more security on property Monday after officials say rumors about threats of violence against the school have been circulating.

Roxborough High School officials sent a message to families about the "concerning rumors" over the weekend.

The rumors were described as "threats of violence," but no further details have been provided.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both the Office of School Safety and Philadelphia Police Department were immediately contacted, and are investigating any possible threats.

As a precaution, officials say more officers will be present at the high school Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or submit an anonymous tip through Safe2Say Something.