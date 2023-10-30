'Concerning rumors' spark increased security at Roxborough High School: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Some Philadelphia students will see more security on property Monday after officials say rumors about threats of violence against the school have been circulating.
Roxborough High School officials sent a message to families about the "concerning rumors" over the weekend.
The rumors were described as "threats of violence," but no further details have been provided.
Both the Office of School Safety and Philadelphia Police Department were immediately contacted, and are investigating any possible threats.
As a precaution, officials say more officers will be present at the high school Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, or submit an anonymous tip through Safe2Say Something.