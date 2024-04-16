Pennsylvania primary election 2024: Deadline for mail-in ballot applications is Tuesday

If you still need to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot for the 2024 primary election in Pennsylvania, Tuesday is the last day!

Applications for the April 23 election must be received by your county election board by 5 p.m.

Any qualified voter can apply for a mail-in ballot online, by mail or at your county election board office.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot if they plan to be out of the municipality on Election Day, or if you have a disability or illness.

All mail-in ballots are due by April 23.