Pennsylvania state police no longer sending troopers to some calls

Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls as the agency tries to limit troopers’ contact with the public and slow the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

Calls for lost and found, littering, identity theft and general requests to speak to a trooper are among the types of calls that will now be resolved with “limited or no-scene response,” state police said in a news release.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

The new policy took effect Wednesday and will be in place until further notice.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 4,843; 63 deaths

Advertisement

Wolf expands stay-at-home order to include 33 Pennsylvania counties

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Wolf modifies shutdown order amid complaints, lawsuits

State police said troopers will continue to respond to emergencies.

“To enhance social distancing and keep our personnel and the public safe and healthy, we will begin collecting information via telephone for incidents that do not require an in-person response from a trooper,” said Col. Robert Evanchick, the state police commissioner.

“This change affects only a limited number of call types, and the public can be confident that the PSP has the personnel, equipment, and plans in place to respond to emergencies and other critical incidents.”

State police barracks remain open to the public, though the agency has asked that residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are displaying symptoms to stay away and call instead. Others should be mindful of social distancing guidelines, the agency said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.