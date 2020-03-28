Pennsylvania COVID-19 cases rise to 4,843; 63 deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania rose on Tuesday to 4,843, with 63 reported fatalities.

Most of the people who have died or required hospitalization in Pennsylvania have been 65 or older.

Philadelphia reported 1,315 total coronavirus cases within the city, with 14 fatalities.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

A look at the latest developments in Pennsylvania:

___

CASES

Advertisement

Below is a breakdown of the cases by county:

– Adams County: 9

– Allegheny County: 325, including 2 deaths

– Armstrong County: 5

– Beaver County: 52, including 1 death

– Bedford County: 2

– Berks County: 110, including 1 death

– Blair County: 4

– Bradford County: 7

– Bucks County: 286, including 3 deaths

– Butler County: 60, including 2 deaths

– Cambria County: 2

– Cameron County: 1

– Carbon County: 17, including 1 death

– Centre County: 26

– Chester County: 159, including 1 death

– Clarion County: 3

– Clearfield County: 4

– Columbia County: 7

– Crawford County: 4

– Cumberland County: 36, including 1 death

– Dauphin County: 45, including 1 death

– Delaware County: 338, including 5 deaths

– Erie County: 14

– Fayette County: 14

– Franklin County: 19

– Greene County: 9

– Huntingdon County: 1

– Indiana County: 6

– Juniata County: 3

– Lackawanna County: 78, including 3 deaths

– Lancaster County: 123, including 3 deaths

– Lawrence County: 13, including 2 deaths

– Lebanon County: 28

– Lehigh County: 272, including 4 deaths

– Luzerne County: 212, including 4 deaths

– Lycoming County: 6

– Mckean County: 1

– Mercer County: 8

– Mifflin County: 2

– Monroe County: 236, including 7 deaths

– Montgomery County: 570, including 6 deaths

– Montour County: 9

– Northampton County: 245, including 5 deaths

– Northumberland County: 1

– Perry County: 1

– Philadelphia County: 1,315, including 14 deaths

– Pike County: 48, including 1 death

– Potter County: 2

– Schuylkill County: 38

– Snyder County: 2, including 1 death

– Somerset County: 2

– Susquehanna County: 1

– Tioga County: 2

– Union County: 4

– Venango County: 3

– Warren County: 1

– Washington County: 33

– Wayne County: 10

– Westmoreland County: 61

– York County: 66

WHAT WE KNOW

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (round magenta objects) emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML)

RELATED COVERAGE:

Wolf expands stay-at-home order to include 22 Pennsylvania counties

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

Wolf modifies shutdown order amid complaints, lawsuits

WHO: Type of cough may differentiate coronavirus from cold

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The Pennsylvania Department of Education has extended state school closures indefinitely.

The school shutdown order affects more than 1.7 million school children, in public and private K-12 schools.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia officials have issued a stay-at-home order and banned public gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city is using a special system to share important information about COVID-19 through free text alerts. You can text the keyword COVIDPHL to 888-777 to receive info and updates through ReadyPhiladelphia, the city's mass communication system.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Saturday announced the activation of the Greater Philadelphia Coronavirus Helpline at 1-800-722-7112. The 24/7 helpline is a free resource to anyone in the Greater Philadelphia area who has questions about COVID-19.

MEAL SERVICE

Philadelphia officials are providing meal service for students while schools remain closed.

For more information, including available pick-up sites, see here.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Gov. Tom Wolf has extended his order for residents to stay at home in most circumstances to additional Pennsylvania counties amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

The governor on Monday extended the order to Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties, making a total of 26 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties included.

More than 10 million Pennsylvania residents, or 80% of the state’s population, have now been instructed to remain in their homes, with exceptions that include working at a business that’s still open, going to the grocery store or pharmacy, visiting a doctor, caring for a relative or heading outside to exercise.

RELATED COVERAGE:

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Wolf orders shutdown of all non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania

How to spot the difference between the flu and coronavirus

CDC’s ‘flatten the curve’ graphic shows why social distancing is necessary

WHAT'S OPEN AND CLOSED

Businesses that remain open to the public include grocery stores, pharmacies, hotels and motels, beer distributors, laundromats and gas stations. Restaurants are only open for take-out orders. The open list also includes farms, mines, food production and some manufacturing.

Car dealers, clothing stores and other retailers, salons and entertainment venues are among those on the shuttered list.

MEDICAL RESOURCES

Health officials are working on a guide for doctors to address medical shortages and the best use of resources if the number of hospital patients surges, as anticipated.

Levine said the state is not implementing a triage policy, instead referring to it as crisis standards of care.

“There’s no specific decisions about who gets treated or doesn’t get treated, if that’s the implication,” Levine said at a news briefing.

President Donald Trump (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

DISASTER DECLARATION GRANTED

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania on Monday night, capping off a day that saw nearly 700 new cases as Wolf extended the closing of schools and nonessential businesses indefinitely.

FREE MEALS FOR CHILDREN

Pennsylvania is getting the OK from federal regulators to allow schools to provide free meals to all children during the COVID-19 emergency.

The state Education Department said Monday it received the waiver, clearing the way for schools and community organizations to request state approval as an open-meal site. Without the federal action, Pennsylvania schools that did not quality for free or reduced-price meals could not provide free meals to all children in their area.

The state Education Department says it’s ready to process requests.

There are about 1,600 food distribution sites in Pennsylvania, according to the state agency, and the new federal waiver is expected to increase that number.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.