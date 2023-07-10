Pennsylvania town overrun by floodwaters from recent storm: 'There was no stopping it'

A massive cleanup effort is underway in Stony Creek Mills after drenching rain from a weekend storm caused the nearby Antietam Creek to spill over and turn the town's streets into raging rivers.

The storm that wreaked havoc in states across the northeast was described by a local as "almost unfathomable." Pictures show floodwaters rushing down neighborhood streets, inundating homes and leaving behind widespread damage.

"I mean, the water just came through and there was no stopping it at all," said Stony Creek Mills resident Matt Gardecki. "I mean, three foot waves, it was almost unfathomable, it really was."

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, along with county officials and the state's emergency management team, visited the town on Monday to survey the damage. He pledged to get the community "back up on its feet" and take care of homeowners who may have experienced flood damage.

Featured article

First responders say cleanup crews will start by removing any dangerous debris that may have been swept up during the flood and blocked the creek. With the water contained to the creek again, the crews will have their work cut out for them removing debris and repairing destroyed pavement.

The local middle and high school was among the structures hardest hit by the flood. Antietam School District Superintendent Dr. Heidi Rochlin said the school gym and first floor classrooms were wrecked by floodwaters, and the school's basement pooled to 6 feet of water that destroyed boilers and other equipment.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

"I’m actually the treasurer of my grade, so I’ve been working on a lot of the behind the scenes stuff of things we’ve been planning for our senior year. It’s definitely like – did we do all that work for nothing?" Tatum Reese said.

County officials have urged residents to take photos of the damage inflicted on their homes or properties in order to submit a claim. A linked for residents impacted by the flood will become available on Berks County's website.