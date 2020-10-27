Pennsylvania voters push ahead to obtain ballots ahead of Tuesday’s deadline

There is one week to go until Election Day and Pennsylvania voters are showing up for the last day of early voting. Tuesday, October 27th is also the last day to request a mail-in ballot in the Commonwealth.

Murtis Jones is back after she waited an hour in line Monday, before the doors closed at the Montgomery County Election Office. She was determined to make her voice heard.

“I was standing in line for one hour. They said they weren't taking anymore. There were probably about 5 or 6 people behind me. So we were turned away,” said Jones. “I took off work today, get it over with. So here I am, I voted! And I’m very happy.”

In a statement, a county spokesperson says:

“Satellite offices are setup to process ballots and assist residents with voter-related services. They are not official polling places, nor do they operate as one. Therefore, in some instances, we must cut the line at these facilities to maintain stated operating hours. Many evenings our satellite office staff are working hours after closing time to complete their work.

"On Election Day this is not the case. Anyone who is in line at 8 p.m. when polls close will get to cast their vote, no matter how long it takes to get through the line.”

First time voter Elie Mezache and his mom waited in line with dozens of other neighbors to cast their ballot.

Kim Kenderdine dropped off her mail-in ballot and plans to volunteer to work the polls next Tuesday. “This year in particular people need to get out and do all they can to help to push things forward and make sure voting is safer,” she commented.

People who vote by mail won’t receive that coveted “I Voted” sticker. Many in-person polling places will also go without them this year, in an effort to limit the items people touch which can help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The act of voting felt unfinished,” said Greg Safran.

From his New Jersey home, Greg Safran started the “Voter Sticker Project” where he will send you a free “I Voted” sticker. He says requests are coming in by the hundreds each day, mailed to 46 states and counting, plus military bases.

“As a country we have had a really difficult year, and that sticker is just a little bit of joy that you get,” said Safran.

