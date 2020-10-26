President Trump to host campaign rally in Allentown Monday morning

article

President Donald Trump will be making another stop in Pennsylvania Monday as he hosts a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Allentown.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. at a manufacturing company in Hanover Township and will feature remarks from President Trump and local Republican candidates.

The President will also make stops in Lititz and Martinsburg, near Altoona.

The visit comes as his campaign and Joe Biden's campaign make a final push for Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes.

Among the issues most discussed by the candidates when it comes to the Keystone State is fracking.

President Trump and his GOP allies have intensified attacks on Biden surrounding the issue, claiming he intends to ban, or end national gas extraction.

Biden’s climate change plan aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gases emissions by 2050, and does not involve banning fracking, the process formally named hydraulic fracturing that along with horizontal drilling made the United States an oil and gas superpower over the past decade.

Trump's fracking play comes as polls show the president is struggling to overtake Biden in Pennsylvania and in need of a boost from the rural and exurban white voters who helped him to a narrow victory in Pennsylvania in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.