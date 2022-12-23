Pennsylvania woman charged for plotting to have ex-husband's new wife killed

article

A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after she plotted to have her ex-husband's new wife killed, authorities say.

According to investigators with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Special Investigations Unit, 56-year-old Marilyn Zhou of Chadds Ford was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree money laundering.

Authorities say earlier this month the unit received information that Zhou was looking for someone to carry out a murder for hire.

On December 18, Zhou met with an undercover police officer in Trenton, New Jersey and advised the officer that she wanted her ex-husband's new wife murdered, according to officials.

Investigators say Zhou provided the officer with two color photographs of her ex-husband's wife, $21,000 in cash, rubber gloves and a towel to carry out the murder.

Authorities say Zhou also told the officer that if the victim's 13-year-old daughter was present that she could be murdered as well.

According to officials, Zhou said she would pay the undercover officer another $20,000 after the murder was complete.

Zhou was arrested moments after the meeting with the undercover officer, authorities say.

A search warrant was issued for her home and police seized $18,000 and other items she instructed the officer to use during the murder.