Pennsylvania woman charged for plotting to have ex-husband's new wife killed

Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
9
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 11:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Wind Chill Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 9:09 AM EST until FRI 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Warren County

Pennsylvania woman charged for plotting to have ex-husband's new wife killed

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Marilyn Zhou, 56, is facing charges for plotting to have her ex-husband's new wife murdered. 

CHADDS FORD, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges after she plotted to have her ex-husband's new wife killed, authorities say. 

According to investigators with the Mercer County Prosecutor's Special Investigations Unit, 56-year-old Marilyn Zhou of Chadds Ford was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of third-degree money laundering. 

Authorities say earlier this month the unit received information that Zhou was looking for someone to carry out a murder for hire. 

On December 18, Zhou met with an undercover police officer in Trenton, New Jersey and advised the officer that she wanted her ex-husband's new wife murdered, according to officials. 

Investigators say Zhou provided the officer with two color photographs of her ex-husband's wife, $21,000 in cash, rubber gloves and a towel to carry out the murder. 

Authorities say Zhou also told the officer that if the victim's 13-year-old daughter was present that she could be murdered as well. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to officials, Zhou said she would pay the undercover officer another $20,000 after the murder was complete. 

Zhou was arrested moments after the meeting with the undercover officer, authorities say. 

A search warrant was issued for her home and police seized $18,000 and other items she instructed the officer to use during the murder. 