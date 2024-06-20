Person in custody, vehicle recovered after 7 people shot in North Philadelphia: sources

article

Seven people were injured when shots were fired into a crowd of people Wednesday evening, and now Philadelphia police have a person in custody, according to sources.

The gunfire broke out on the 2800 block of North Bambrey Street when police say three male suspects got out of a vehicle and started shooting.

"They shot into this crowd intentionally and someone in the crowd may have been the intended target," Police Inspector Scott Small said.

A total of seven people were struck, ranging in age from 16 to 46. They are all said to be in stable condition.

Sources tell FOX 29's Kelly Rule that one person has been taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Police were also searching for the vehicle used by the suspects, which has since been recovered, according to sources.

No further details about additional suspects, a motive, or where the vehicle was found have been released.

Police did release the ages and injuries of each victim: