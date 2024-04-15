Person found on side of road near St. Joseph's University rushed to hospital

An incident near St. Joseph's University sparked a police response and road closure late Sunday night.

Police say a person was found on the side of the road between 54th and 59th streets in Lower Merion around 11:30 p.m.

It was confirmed that the person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries and identity have yet to be released.

MORE HEADLINES:

City Avenue was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.