Person found on side of road near St. Joseph's University rushed to hospital
PHILADELPHIA - An incident near St. Joseph's University sparked a police response and road closure late Sunday night.
Police say a person was found on the side of the road between 54th and 59th streets in Lower Merion around 11:30 p.m.
It was confirmed that the person was taken to the hospital, but their injuries and identity have yet to be released.
City Avenue was shut down for several hours, but has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.