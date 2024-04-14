Vehicle sought after woman abducted on video in North Philadelphia: police

article

Police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an abduction in North Philadelphia last week.

A woman was forced into a vehicle by two male suspects on Broad and Girard streets Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police say the abduction was caught on surveillance video.

The victim has yet to be identified, and her condition is not currently known.

No suspect descriptions have been released, but the suspected vehicle is described as an electric blue 2006-10 Honda Civic four-door sedan with a broken driver-side brake light and tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.