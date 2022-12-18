Person hit by train near SEPTA station in Montgomery County, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - An investigation is underway after officials say a person was struck by a SEPTA train Saturday night.
The incident occurred on the tracks of the Lansdale/Doylestown Line near the North Wales station around 6:30 p.m.
Officials say the person is alive at a local hospital, but their condition is not known. Their identity has also not been released.
It's still unclear what led to the incident, including why the person was on the tracks at the time.