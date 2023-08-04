Person shot by FBI agent who was serving warrants in Philadelphia

article

An investigation is underway after officials say an FBI agent shot a person while serving warrants in Philadelphia Friday.

The incident occurred on the 1700 block of West Venango Street around noon.

Officials say agents were serving arrest and search warrants for a subject at a home in the area when the shooting occurred. The FBI says that subject was wounded in the shooting and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not yet released more details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The FBI’s Inspection Division is reviewing the incident.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide," the FBI said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.