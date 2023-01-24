Person tests positive for tuberculosis at middle school in Delaware County, health officials say

A person at a Delaware County middle school has tested positive for tuberculosis, according to the Delaware County Health Department.

Health officials say the diagnosed person attends Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District. No further details have been released, including the person's age.

Students and staff who may have been exposed to the illness are being identified, and notified for testing arrangement.

Tuberculosis is an infectious bacterial disease that mainly affects the lungs, and is said to spread similarly to a cold, or flu. However, health officials say it is not as contagious and would require at least 15 hours of contact per week with an infected person.

Anyone with question or concerns that they may need to be tested, should contact the Delaware County Health Department.