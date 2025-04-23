Persons of interest sought for Temple University assaults that left students injured

The Brief Police are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest they say were possibly involved in assaults at Temple Univeristy. Three students were assaulted when chaos erupted near campus this past weekend. These photos come just days after police released photos of robbery suspects.



Police have released several pictures in the hopes of locating two persons of interest wanted in connection to the recent assaults at Temple University.

What we know:

Three students were assaulted when police say a large group of juveniles wreaked havoc on Temple University's campus this past weekend.

One Temple student was assaulted near Temple Towers, another student was assaulted near 12th and Montgomery streets, and a third student reported being pushed to the ground.

The first two students are being evaluated for their injuries, but the third didn't require medical attention.

Officials say arrests were made throughout the evening, but several more possible suspects are being sought, including two persons of interest for the assaults and two robbery suspects.

Related article

Dig deeper:

Earlier this week, Temple police released pictures of three juveniles they say were involved in a robbery during Sunday's assaults.

Anyone with information about the robbery suspects or assault persons of interest is asked to contact police.