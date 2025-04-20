Temple students assaulted, arrests made as juveniles cause chaos near campus: officials

The Brief At least three students were assaulted Saturday night near Temple University's campus. Officials say the assault happened when a group of juveniles were gathering. Arrests were made.



Temple officials say an orderly gathering of juveniles quickly took a turn Saturday night, ending with at least three university students being assaulted.

What we know:

A group of unsupervised juveniles started to gather near Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 7 p.m.

Temple University’s Department of Public Safety and Philadelphia police were supervising the scene, but requested back up when the crowd started to become more rowdy.

One Temple student was assaulted near Temple Towers, another student was assaulted near 12th and Montgomery streets, and a third student reported being pushed to the ground.

The first two students are being evaluated for their injuries, but the third didn't require medical attention.

What we don't know:

Officials say arrests were made throughout the evening, but those responsible for the assaults have not been identified.

Further details about the arrests, along with the group's actions, have yet to be released.

What they're saying:

"Incidents like tonight’s are unacceptable. While we had no advance warning of tonight’s gathering, TUDPS has been in regular contact with PPD regarding planned and unannounced juvenile gatherings. These gatherings typically take place on public property, but their impact negatively affects our Temple community. We will continue to work with the city and PPD to address these incidents," Temple University officials said in an announcement.