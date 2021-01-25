Petition calls for school board member to resign following retweet about Dr. Rachel Levine

A Change.org petition with nearly 2,500 signatures is asking for a member of the Upper Perkiomen School Board to resign over a social post about Dr. Rachel Levine.

"I am so enraged," rabbi Jennifer Schlosberg said. "This is the school district in which I was raised and helped shape me into being the person I am."

Schlosberg, Upper Upper Perkiomen High School Class of 1998, started the petition.

"This message is not only transphobic, not only is demonstrating to kids it's okay to bully," she added. "It sends the message also on top of those hateful things that appearance in some way matters."

The petition shows a retweet allegedly by school board member Raeann Hofkin comparing a picture of the former White House Press Secretary next to one of Dr. Rachel Levene, President Biden's appointee as Assistant Secretary of Health, who is a transgender woman.

"The face of America is going from this to this. God help us," the original tweet read.

Advertisement

Deja Lynn Alvarz, a transgender activist, said, "Again, you know it gets so tiring. I can't imagine how Dr. Levine feels."I wonder why none of these people are talking about Dr. Levine's actual credentials."

The former Pennsylvania health secretary is a pediatrician and former state physician general. She's faced her share of LQBTQ harassment addressing the issue over the summer, calling for tolerance and acceptance.

"Our children are watching. They watch what we do and they watch how we act," she said.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter