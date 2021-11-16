CDC panel set to discuss expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility

An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available as early as this weekend.

Blaise Natale, of South Philadelphia, says he’s excited for what should be a more "normal" and (knock on wood) healthier Thanksgiving holiday.

"I had COVID last year," says Natale. "So, I didn’t get to do anything. I was stuck in my apartment."

Natale plans to spend this Thanksgiving with his girlfriend’s family. He says holiday events will still be smaller than usual.

"There’s still reason to be cautious, I guess. I know I have some family members that are immunocompromised."

Our Dr. Mike Cirigliano agrees that right now caution is key.

"I see kind of a perfect storm developing," says Dr. Cirigliano. "We have pre-pandemic numbers of people traveling and a lot of people are not vaccinated."

Another potential holiday surge is a major reason why experts are encouraging booster shots. Federal agencies could authorize the Pfizer booster shot for all adults by the end of the week.

Pfizer also says it’s seeking emergency authorization for an experimental anti-viral Covid-19 pill. The company says the drug cuts the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90 percent in people with mild to moderate infections. Dr. Mike says it could be a game-changer.

"If you’re my patient and you call and say you’re diagnosed with COVID-19, I, now, will have something [to give you] that doesn’t require an infusion or a hospital stay."

The Biden administration is reportedly planning to buy enough of the antiviral COVID-19 pills to treat 10 million people.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 News App | FOX 29 Weather Authority App

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Advertisement



