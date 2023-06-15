Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. holds college signing day for 3 teens

Three seniors are college bound and, together, they've earned more than $2 million dollars in scholarships, with the help of a mentorship program through the local alumni chapter of a fraternity.

The brothers of the Philadelphia Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated hosted a college signing day for the three young men.

"I will be attending the illustrious Howard University in the fall. I will be majoring in music with an elective in business. I'm very excited about that," said Alphonso Evans, Jr.

"I will be attending Pennsylvania State University to study animal science," said Todd Harrison.

"In the fall, I'm going on to attend Villanova University on a pre-law tract, double majoring in political science, theology and religious studies," said Michael Whaley.

All of the teens completed the fraternity's mentorship program called the Kappa League Achievement Academy.

"These three students have collectively earned $2.4 million in scholarships. I can't be more proud of them," said Stephen Mitnaul. He’s the Guide Right chairman for the program and member of Kappa Alpha Psi.

The students attended monthly sessions, performed community service, attended cultural and educational events and heard from guest speakers on topics covering leadership and goals for success. During the ceremony, the young men read an oath of excellence.

"We want them to be mindful of the villages that have poured into them so that they can continue to go on and do great things," said Mitnaul.

Proud family members also spoke and thanked the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi.

"I just thank you guys for all of the opportunities that you've exposed these young men to," said Erica Harrison.

"I sat there in 7th and 8th grade with my father not attending any event and today I get to bring it again full circle and attend this event with my son," said Alphonso Evans, Sr.

"It's truly a blessing to see during the difficulties that we're facing as a city right now to have some strong Black men up here supporting these gentlemen and showing them how to be men," said Whaley.

The program is for 7th to 12th grade boys of color. Click here for more information.