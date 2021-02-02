Philadelphia announces new COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan

The city unveiled a new plan Tuesday to get Philadelphia residents vaccinated.

"The Health Department will be taking on the job of managing the second dose clinics for those people who got their first dose through clinics operated by the Philly Fighting Covid group at the Convention Center. The first clinic will be tomorrow February 3rd through February 6th. This week we'll vaccinate about 2500 people with their second dose," said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

He adds if you previously registered for the initial shot you're up next.

"Next week February 9th to13th we will be vaccinating about 4400 people who will receive the initial first dose," he said.

The city is also ramping up the number of mass clinics to several around the city. Three for people getting the first dose and three clinics dedicated to those in need of a second dose. They expect to administer the vaccine to about 500 patients a day from now through Feb. 22 who have signed up under the 1B phase.

Retail store pharmacies like Rite Aid and others will also get the vaccine in stock for people registered on the city's site.

"For people over the age of 75, this week Shoprite will have that vaccine at three locations. Walgreens will have it available at 20 locations. Scheduling for that is going to live later this week," said Farley. That announcement comes after the Biden administration announced today more vaccines being made available by the federal government to select pharmacies across the country beginning February 11th.

"This will provide more sites for people to get vaccinated in their communities and is an important component to delivering vaccines equitably," said the White House Press Secretary in a daily briefing.

In each scenario, Farley says if you’ve registered on the city’s site and qualify under the current vaccination phase, someone will call or email you to schedule an appointment.

