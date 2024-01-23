Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia at the Oscars: Bradley Cooper, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Colman Domingo nominated

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:31PM
PHILADELPHIA - The 2024 Oscars nominations were announced Tuesday, and three familiar names from the Philadelphia area could be bringing home some major awards.

Bradley Cooper, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Colman Domingo were all nominated for Academy Awards - a first for both Randolph and Domingo!

The award for "Best Actor" could go to one of Philadelphia's favorite stars, Bradley Cooper.

His film "Maestro" is also up for several other awards, including "Best Picture", "Best Original Screenplay" and "Best Actress."

Cooper is from Montgomery County, but has become a city fixture as an Eagles fan - even acting out his fandom in "Silver Linings Playbook."

But he's not the only local star up for "Best Actor!"

Domingo, who was born in Philadelphia, was also nominated for his role in "Rustin."

He went to school at Overbrook High School, and later Temple University, before eventually starring in "The Color Purple" and "Euphoria."

Da'Vine Joy Randolph earned a "Best Supporting Actress" nomination for her performance in "The Holdovers."

The Philadelphia native grew up in the city's Mount Airy neighborhood, and also attended Temple University.

She is known for everything from "Ghost" on Broadway, to "Only Murders in the Building" on television.