Philadelphia City Council approves Mayor Parker's $6B 'One Philly' budget

Philadelphia's City Council on Thursday approved Mayor Cherelle Parker's $6B "One Philly" budget which promises to follow through on key campaign promises.

Parker and Council President Kenyatta Johnson will hold a press conference Thursday morning at 9 a.m. to discuss what they called a "historic budget agreement."

The budget, which totals exactly $6.37B, green lights a "wide array of important initiatives and decisions" and earmarks over $2B in spending over six years on Parker's five core pillars of public safety, clean and green energy, economic opportunity, and housing and education.

In a release shared with the media, the Parker administration highlighted an agreement made between the mayor and city council to increase the Homestead Exemption by $20,000. They say it's a "key step to help homeowners save on their property taxes at a time when property assessments are expected to go up."

The Parker administration also touted an agreement on low-income property tax relief, which, paired with adjustments to the Homestead Exemption, is believed to freeze property tax increases for low-income homeowners.

