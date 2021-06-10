Philadelphia City Council closes loophole, defines dirt bikes and ATVs as illegal street vehicles

article

Philadelphia City Council unanimously approved legislation Thursday that amends the city’s traffic code to close the loophole on the law that enforces the illegal use of ATVs, dirt bikes, and dune buggies on city streets.

By clearly defining dirt bikes and dune buggies as illegal street vehicles, the bill will group all the illegal vehicles into one category and give the Philadelphia Police Department the authority to confiscate them.

"Residents from every neighborhood came to us with their concerns and experiences with dangerous situations that were caused by the illegal vehicle riding," said Councilmember Domb. "We also found that the illegal activity is chasing people out of the city at a time when we need people to come back to the city. We will continue to bring people to the table on this issue, including members in the riding community who weighed in on this bill, and find solutions that will keep everyone safe."

The Queen Village Neighbors Association held a Zoom townhall for residents and officials last month to talk about safety concerns and enforcement due to the growing issue.

"We got together to utilize three districts within the Center City and South Philadelphia areas to respond to large gatherings," Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales with Philadelphia Police said.

Deputy Commissioner Dales said in just one weekend, they confiscated 30 vehicles.

Bill No. 210423 was sponsored by Councilmembers Allan Domb, Mark Squilla and Derek Green.

Councilmember Domb and other councilmembers have been exploring the idea of providing a space in the city where riders can ride safely, enjoy the activity with other ATV and bike community members and not

