Philadelphia could require proof of vaccination for indoor dining

A source in city government tells FOX 29 that Philadelphia is likely to impose a vaccine mandate on indoor dining establishments and is expected to announce it as soon as Monday.

The mandate will be in response to sharply rising COVID cases and hospitalizations. It would require patrons and workers in indoor dining establishments to show proof of vaccination or have a clean COVID test taken within 24 hours.

Ben Fileccia, of the Pennsylvania Dining and Lodging Association, said his organization is supportive of getting shots in arms but is concerned the mandate could harm an industry just getting back on its feet.

"They’ve gone through so much. Their revenue loss has been substantial. They’re finally clawing their way back out now. I don’t want to see anybody hurt," said Fileccia.

The mood was festive inside La Nonna a BYO serving Italian food on South Street Friday. Manager Giana Frusone said she’ll ask patrons to show proof of vaccination, but if they don’t have their card with them she’ll "take it on faith that they are vaccinated."

Frusone believes most of her customers will be fine with the mandate and she thinks it will be good for the city. Along with the expected announcement of the mandate on Monday, it’s likely to be put in place before the holidays says a city source.

