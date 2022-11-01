Philadelphia DA: Man charged after Halloween crash involving child, 5, turns into shooting

More Halloween violence plagued the city Monday evening when at least 10 shots were fired in a car crash turned shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officials say 27-year-old Phan Tran crashed into a vehicle with two women and a 5-year-old child inside on the 6400 block of Dickens Avenue around 4 p.m.

After the crash, an argument ensued when both drivers got out of their vehicles, and turned violent when a bystander tried to intervene.

Tran then retrieved his firearm, and fired at the bystander, striking him multiple times, according to the DA's office. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the female passenger in the struck vehicle then retrieved her firearm and fired a single shot at Tran, who was not struck.

Ten shell casings were recovered from the scene, as well as both firearms. Officials say both Tran and the passenger were licensed to carry.

Tran was arrested following the incident, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses.

This shooting comes the same night 4 men were killed and another injured in shootings across the city.